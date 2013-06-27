Around the League

Presented By

Aaron Rodgers of Packers too low on NFL 'Top 100 List'

Published: Jun 27, 2013 at 02:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Aaron Rodgers was named the No. 1 player during the "Top 100 Players of 2012." One year later, he only ranked as the third quarterback on the list.

Schein: NFL's best QB/coach combo

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein says the Packers are annual contenders because Aaron

Rodgers and Mike McCarthy make a perfect pair. **More ...**

Rodgers landed in the overall rankings Thursday night at No. 6 on the "Top 100 Players of 2013," behind Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. (Not to mention J.J. Watt, Adrian Peterson and Calvin Johnson.) There have been more egregiousmistakes on the Top 100 list, but ranking Rodgers so low was the worst call in the top 10.

This is what happens in annual rankings, lists or even awards. We get bored and make change for change's sake. But Rodgers is no different than he was a year ago when he was No. 1. He still provides the best combination of athleticism, experience, arm strength, smarts and "Did you see that throw?" moments of any quarterback in the league. He creates the most problems for defensive coordinators.

Adrian Peterson and J.J. Watt have better cases as the best players of last season. Brady and Manning have the edge when it comes to all-timer status. But for 2013, there's no way I'd pick against Aaron Rodgers in his prime.

Now 29 years old with a new contract and five full seasons as a starter under his belt, Rodgers is hitting that sweet spot of a quarterback's career where his physical skills and mental mastery perfectly align. Staying in coach Mike McCarthy's system throughout the process gives Rodgers a "coach on the field" vibe like Manning and Brady. Unlike Manning, Rodgers hasn't seen any diminishing arm strength. Brady is a better quarterback in some ways than his younger days, but he no longer ignores the pass rush as much.

I'm admittedly splitting hairs among three great players. This is a golden era of quarterback play, and we're lucky to watch all three. Manning and Brady deserve to be in the top 10. There's just no way any NFL general manager would take them over Rodgers for this year.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More