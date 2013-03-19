Aaron Rodgers' long-term contract priority for Packers

The deal presumably would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the league. Rodgers currently is scheduled to make shy of $10 million-per-season on a contract that runs out after 2014. The Packers are making it clear they see Rodgers as underpaid and would rather get a new contract in place well before he enters a "contract year" like Joe Flacco did last season. It sounds like the Packers have the cash and the salary cap room to get a deal done.