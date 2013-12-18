Aaron Rodgers limited at Green Bay Packers practice

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthier. But we still don't know whether they will get Aaron Rodgers back this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Reporters watching Packers practice Wednesday noted that Rodgers was taking snaps with the second team, just like he did last week. Matt Flynn was taking snaps with the first team. This was the same routine as the last few weeks.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy indicated that Rodgers still has not been medically cleared. He expects a similar process to last week, when Rodgers' final medical decision was not made until Friday. In the meantime, tweets like the one below will get Packers fans drooling:
Even more good news: Randall Cobb returned to practice for the first time since breaking his leg in mid-October. The Packers' offense has slowly improved under Matt Flynn, with last week's five-touchdown, second-half explosion against the Dallas Cowboys saving Green Bay's season. At least for a week.
