Aaron Rodgers leads list of top 10 MVP candidates

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: Rodgers' early-season R-E-L-A-X admonishment may be overdramatized by now, but it did put the onus on his own shoulders for a turnaround. Since then, the Packers' only hiccup was a loss at New Orleans in which Rodgers' hamstring injury was the deciding factor. They have jumped out to leads of 30-3, 45-0, 38-3 and 42-0 in four home games during that span, averaging 39.4 points over the past two months. Coach Mike McCarthy insists Rodgers is a "much better player" than he was during the 2011 MVP season that set the NFL record for passer rating. In other words, Rodgers is playing quarterback at a higher level than it has ever been played.