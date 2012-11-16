Aaron Rodgers is sensitive, says '60 Minutes' producer

Aaron Rodgers was disappointed in the final cut of his "60 Minutes" appearance last week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback thought certain answers were edited to fit the show's "agenda" and was upset it didn't air a segment where he discussed the MACC Fund charity.
The show released a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that called Rodgers overly sensitive.
Rapoport: Week 11 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 11 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. **More ...**
"Aaron Rodgers was never taken out of context and most anybody portrayed as he was on '60 Minutes' would have been flattered by the story," said Jeff Fager, CBS News chairman and the show's executive producer. "It was fair and accurate and it was obvious we got it right when we reported that he tends to be overly sensitive."
Rodgers is extremely protective of his personal life and is very aware of what is written and aired about him. He has taken issue with local media on more than one occasion.
The Packers play the Detroit Lions this week and Detroit reporters asked about Rodgers' "60 Minutes" statement that other teams besides the New Orleans Saints are guilty of targeting players. It's naive to think that doesn't happen, but Rodgers took another shot at the show.
"I wouldn't put a whole lot of weight into that story," Rodgers said. "It was cut for their purposes, their agenda, and most of the answers were either just portions of a bigger answer or probably not even for the question that was asked. So, I'm not even going to touch that one."
"60 Minutes" released a transcript of that portion of the show with reporter Scott Pelley.
Pelley: There has been - a bit of a scandal in these recent months, that the league has reacted to, about players being paid bounties to knock guys like you out of the game. And I wonder if you've ever felt like you've been targeted in a game, somebody tryin' to take you out?
Rodgers: Every game I feel like they're tryin' to take me out. Now, I don't know about money. I don't - I've never felt like there's been - (mic noise) been money on my head. But - that's what happens. The defense is tryin' to - is tryin' to either knock you out of the game or knock you out of your rhythm. Some teams are a tad bit dirtier than others - in the ways they go about doin' that. But - you know, it's everything from trash talkin' to - a borderline late hit, to - a dirty play. But - you know, some of that stuff is part of the game, and then some of that stuff (as we've seen) - most people agree is not part of the game.
Pelley: You seeing more of it now or less?
Rodgers: I think - about the same. I don't think that's - that really changes a whole lot. I - again, I can't speak on any of the bounty stuff. Like, I don't know - what teams were also using systems like that. But -
Pelley: You think -
Rodgers: I can tell you -
Pelley: It's more than one?
Rodgers: Could have been. Could have been. I think it's gotta be - in your mind. It's not outside the realm of thinking that there could have been other teams that had similar systems. But - no, I think - every defense is tryin' to - is tryin' to get after the quarterback.
Pelley: You said some teams are dirtier than others. Who's dirty?
Rodgers: I don't wanna give them any more fuel. They - they - those teams know who they are. They definitely know who they are.
Pelley: And you know who they are.
Rodgers: Yeah.