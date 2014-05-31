Aaron Rodgers increases yoga exercises, drops weight

The star quarterback told ESPN's Bob Holtzman at Packers OTAs on Thursday that he dropped 11 pounds in the offseason. Rodgers is attempting to gain more flexibility following a season in which he missed seven games with a broken collarbone.
In addition to the weight loss, Rodgers added more yoga to his offseason routine.
"A lot of flexibility's helping with those injuries as you get older," said Rodgers, who turned 30 in December.
Rodgers said the collarbone injury -- suffered in a Nov. 4 loss to the Chicago Bears -- also played a role in his different approach to the offseason.
"I just had to rest and get into my routine when I did," he told reporters. "There were some things I shied away from -- some heavy lifting, especially shoulder stuff in the offseason -- but I did my rehab and took it slow and feel good."
Whatever it takes, you know the Packers are on board with it. Green Bay is a Super Bowl contender, but that all goes away if Rodgers can't stay on the field.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the news and examines developments from the first week of OTAs.