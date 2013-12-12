Aaron Rodgers improves at Green Bay Packers practice

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been cleared to play by medical personnel, but he's clearly making progress this week.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Thursday that Rodgers "did a little more" than at Wednesday's practice, where he was also a limited participant. The Green Bay Press-Gazette noted that Rodgers was in pads Thursday and did all the individual drills.
"He looked good to me," Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk told NFL Media's Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network's "Around The League Live." "He did more than he did a week ago."
Rodgers reportedly was throwing the ball and moving well. He will be evaluated again Friday. McCarthy was asked if Rodgers had a chance to play, and he left the door open.
"He's a limited practice member," McCarthy responded.
While the Packers purposefully are being vague about Rodgers, McCarthy expressed confidence that running back Eddie Lacywould play this week despite an ankle injury.
For the first time since Rodgers has started practicing, there is room for guarded optimism from Packers fans. Matt Flynn still might be the favorite to start under center Sunday against Dallas, but it sounds like Rodgers has a chance to suit up.