Aaron Rodgers: I love Packers being 'under the radar'

"I love it. I love being under the radar," Rodgers told Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee.com recently. "For sure, we're a contender. For sure. I mean, we're going to put ourselves in position to win a lot of games. Our goal is to win our division and get to the playoffs. And anything can happen. And then hopefully we can take care of business like we did in 2010 when we get back there.