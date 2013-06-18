Aaron Rodgers: I love Packers being 'under the radar'

I have picked the Green Bay Packers to make the Super Bowl four preseasons running, turning out to be right only once. While my prognostication devotion might be unique, quarterback Aaron Rodgers' presence makes the Packers a popular pick every year.
That might change this year, and Rodgers knows it. The Packers no longer are one of the trendy NFC teams: Those teams reside in the NFC West.
"I love it. I love being under the radar," Rodgers told Jason Wilde of ESPNMilwaukee.com recently. "For sure, we're a contender. For sure. I mean, we're going to put ourselves in position to win a lot of games. Our goal is to win our division and get to the playoffs. And anything can happen. And then hopefully we can take care of business like we did in 2010 when we get back there.
"The NFL didn't do us any favors with the schedule, but we don't need them to."
Rodgers is right that the schedule doesn't look easy with out-of-division games against the NFC East and AFC North. (Although it's worth noting the schedule essentially is determined years ahead of time. There's no room for favors.)
We are more interested in Rodgers feeling like the Packers are being overlooked. Rodgers spoke in the same interview about the coaching staff "demanding more" this offseason from a younger crop of players. He also spoke about a new group of young leaders stepping up.
It's hard to tell if these are just offseason talking points or a true change of direction in Green Bay. But after two seasons of the Packers playing their worst in January, a little change in approach isn't a bad thing.