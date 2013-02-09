Aaron Rodgers hopes to play eight more years for Pack

With Aaron Rodgers set to make just $9.75 million this season, it's fair to say the Green Bay Packers have received the better end of the deal on the six-year, $65 million pact their All-Pro quarterback signed back in 2008.
With his contract set to expire after the 2014 season, Rodgers and the team are hurtling toward negotiations for an extension that should pay him a bundle. What's very clear is that Rodgers wants to spend the rest of his playing days in green and gold.
"I've had eight great years there, the last five as a starter," Rodgers told the Green Bay Press-Gazette on Saturday from the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. "Hopefully I can give them another eight-plus years of playing at a high level."
Rodgers, 29, and his representatives will likely wait for the results of Joe Flacco's contract talks in Baltimore. The Ravens quarterback stands a chance at the most lucrative deal in NFL history -- and Rodgers arguably should be paid more than whatever Flacco nets.
"I think the Packers would like me to be around for a few more years and I'd love to finish my career there," Rodgers said.
It's in Green Bay's interest to hammer out a deal sooner than later, before the quarterback's price tag soars further north. Players around the league also want to see how the Packers treat a player who's accomplished so much on a very affordable deal. Everyone will be watching.