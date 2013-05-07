Aaron Rodgers has cameo on Thursday's 'The Office'

The next step in Aaron Rodgers' do-it-all career will take place Thursday night in prime time, when the Green Bay Packers quarterback makes a cameo on NBC's "The Office."
Rodgers plays one of the judges on a fictional TV show called "America's Next A Capella Sensation," todaystmj4.com reports.
Previously, Rodgers won a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, an NFL Most Valuable Player award, and starred in a string of popular television commercials. Now he can try to best the acting accomplishments of his predecessor as Packers' quarterback, Brett Favre.
"The Office" is wrapping up its ninth and final season. The finals episode airs later this month.