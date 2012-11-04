Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers overcome injuries to beat Arizona Cardinals

NOTES: Green Bay has won 17 of its last 18 regular-season games at Lambeau Field. ... The Packers won their game before the bye for a third straight year. They are now 5-2 in the week before the bye under McCarthy. ... Green Bay's 39 rushing attempts also were its most in three years. ... The Packers had a season-low one penalty. ... After a career-best seven catches in each of his last two games, Arizona WR Andre Roberts had four for 86 yards. ... After coming into the game tied for the NFL lead with 26 sacks, Green Bay got two more and Arizona had one.