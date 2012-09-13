Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers not freaking out

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football" isn't your normal Week 2 game. It's the oldest rivalry in football. It's the consensus Super Bowl favorite trying to avoid an 0-2 start at home.
"I'm not gonna add to the freak out," Aaron Rodgers told Deion Sanders in an interview airing on NFL Network during "Thursday Night Kickoff."
"No, because I think that would be -- that would be a freak out," Rodgers said. "There's no freak out going on. I mean, we want to play better. We want to win," Rodgers said.
Sanders picked the Packers to win on Thursday night, unlike my good friend Marc Sessler. Sanders asked Rodgers for a reason to believe in Green Bay after a tough opening week.
"Well, we've won four in a row against 'em and I think six of seven," Rodgers said. "And -- they're a great team. They've gotten better on offense. But this is still a lot of team -- a team with a lot of pride. And we're playin' at home."
Rodgers sounds anything but panicked. He repeatedly said it's only one game. He's right. The panic should only arrive if the Packers lose again at home. We expect Rodgers to make sure that doesn't happen.