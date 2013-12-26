 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers decision today: Will Packers clear QB?

Dec 26, 2013

The decision on Aaron Rodgers' availability will come today. What that decision will be remains anybody's guess.

Rodgers continues to look and feel good in practice sessions, but whether or not the former MVP returns for Sunday's play-in game against the Chicago Bears still will be a medical decision.

In a call-in appearance on Thursday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL AM," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat writer Tyler Dunne said there have been no hints as to what the Green Bay Packers will decide.

"There's just a huge difference between throwing the ball around in that climate controlled Don Hutson Center and getting smashed around by Shea McClellin again at Soldier Field when it might be 5, 10 degrees," Dunne said.

"This is a huge decision between Rodgers, (coach) Mike McCarthy, (general manager) Ted Thompson and the team physician, Pat McKenzie. You read into and it could go either way, it's still up in the air."

McCarthy said Monday that the Packers wanted to make a decision on Rodgers "sooner than later."

"This is obviously frustrating and stressful for Aaron, but also our football team," McCarthy said. "I want them to know who the quarterback is going to be."

Rodgers has missed the past seven games with a broken collarbone. If Rodgers is forced to sit again, Matt Flynn will make his fifth consecutive start.

But there is a chance that Rodgers will make it back.

