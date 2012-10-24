Aaron Rodgers confident in chemistry with receivers

Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley said last week that he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers lacked chemistry. Rodgers doesn't necessarily agree.
"I feel like I've got good chemistry with all my receivers," Rodgers said on his weekly radio show on ESPN Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We spend a lot of time talking together in meetings. We watch film together after practice.
"I'm fortunate enough to be able to have the main voice in the room. (Tight ends coach) Jerry Fontenot is in there, (quarterbacks coach) Ben McAdoo and (offensive coordinator) Tom Clements and Mike (McCarthy). Those guys allow me to say the things I need to say to get my perspective on the routes we have in that week and how I want them run. I think that's how you build that chemistry. You take the notes when I'm talking. You make sure you are on the same page. You ask the questions, if there needs to be a follow-up.
"Obviously, the stats for him aren't exactly where he would want them to be. But you have to understand he has been playing with an injury and a lot of times he's been the guy teams are trying to take away."
Rodgers explained how the St. Louis Rams had consistent double coverage on the inside receiver near the red zone during Sunday's game. At 6-foot-5 and 247 pounds, Finley routinely draws extra attention. He has 26 receptions for 241 yards and one touchdown, but drops continue to haunt him. Finley still is on pace for a career-best 59 catches.
Rodgers threw for a combined 680 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception the last two weeks. The Packers' offense is back on track, even if the yardage and touchdowns to Finley are average at best. Rodgers has had big games with receivers Jordy Nelson, James Jones and Randall Cobb. It's safe to assume Finley will have his chance, too.