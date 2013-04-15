Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews close to new contracts?

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Matthews' contract is expected to average around $13 million per season, the same average that Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware earned for his big contract. Rodgers is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL. It was believed at one point that Matthews was closer to signing a contract than Rodgers, but it's also possible the contracts virtually are done, and the team just is waiting for both players to arrive in town.