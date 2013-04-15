Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews close to new contracts?

We follow the updates regarding contract extensions for Green Bay Packers superstars Aaron Rodgers and Clay Matthews because they are franchise cornerstones. NFL cornerstones. But really, we're just counting down the time until the inevitable.
It's only a matter of time before the Packers quarterback and linebacker each sign huge contracts, and it sounds like they will sign those contracts together.
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that the Packers "likely" will announce both contracts at the same time. With the Packers' offseason conditioning program beginning Monday, that announcement should come sooner rather than later.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Matthews' contract is expected to average around $13 million per season, the same average that Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware earned for his big contract. Rodgers is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NFL. It was believed at one point that Matthews was closer to signing a contract than Rodgers, but it's also possible the contracts virtually are done, and the team just is waiting for both players to arrive in town.
Rodgers and Matthews are expected to attend the offseason conditioning program. The Packers have the most talented offense-defense leader combo in the NFL, and Rodgers and Matthews will be paid like it soon enough -- together.