Aaron Rodgers: Chad Clifton could help Packers' O-line

The Green Bay Packerssuddenly are short-handed on the offensive line with right tackle Bryan Bulaga (hip) out for the season. The only non-starters left on the Packers' 53-man roster are undrafted rookie free agents Don Barclay and Greg Van Roten.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wouldn't mind seeing Packers general manager Ted Thompson call two-time Pro Bowl lineman Chad Clifton. He was released after a 2011 season in which hamstring and back injuries sidelined him for all but six games. Clifton didn't sign with another team and now resides in Nashville, Tenn.
"I haven't talked to Cliff in a while, but I would guess he might be able to be lured from Nashville," Rodgers said on his weekly radio show with Jason Wilde on ESPN Milwaukee. "I love Cliff, so I would never not want to see him up here. We've had a lot of fun together, and it would be good to see him back up here.
"I think if there's any interest, it's worth looking into. At least (it'd be worth) bringing him up here and seeing what kind of shape he's in, how his body is. It's worth that if there's interest on our side."
Left guard T.J. Lang moved to right tackle with Bulaga out, and Evan Dietrich-Smith took over at left guard.
Rodgers had kind things to say about the remaining backups, but he was realistic about the situation.
"It would be a tough situation to put them out there," Rodgers said. "We are a little thin there, and I wouldn't be surprised if we make a move there at some point."
There is a level of trust and familiarity between the Packers and Clifton, but his body broke down last year. He had a reduced practice schedule the last several years. Rodgers' interest makes sense, and they need insurance on the line, but would Clifton's body allow it?