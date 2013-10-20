Aaron Rodgers carries Green Bay Packers to easy win

The Green Bay Packers are depleted on offense. This is when it's especially nice to have Aaron Rodgers on your side.
The former MVP played at his typically elite level, tossing three touchdowns in a 31-13 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns.
It was a good day for Cheesehead Nation. The Packers' win, combined with losses by the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, moved Green Bay into first place in the NFC North for the first time this season.
Here's what else we learned:
- The Packers were without James Jones or Randall Cobb, but Jarrett Boykin filled the void just fine. The wideout finished with eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Further testament to Rodgers' greatness.
- We're not breaking news here, but Brandon Weeden is not the answer in Cleveland. Poor decisions, slow reads, bad mobility and an ability to throw at only one speed. Jason Campbell has to be in play as an option next week.
- Eddie Lacy is the real deal. The rookie running back didn't have a crazy statistical game, but he runs with both power and patience. We have mounting evidence Lacy is Green Bay's best backfield option since Ahman Green.
- Scary moment in the fourth quarter, when Jermichael Finley went down with a neck injury. The Packers tight end was down on the field for several minutes before being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance. The Packers later announced Finley had full feeling in his extremities.
- Browns fans already are looking back with nostalgia at their time atop the AFC North this month. They've now lost two straight, with a road trip up next against the 7-0 Kansas City Chiefs. Good luck with all that.