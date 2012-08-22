Aaron Kromer's selection makes sense for Saints

We knew all along that Aaron Kromer was in the running to guide the New Orleans Saints while interim coach Joe Vitt served his six-game suspension from the NFL .
Taking plenty of time to ponder the move, the Saints made it official Wednesday, naming Kromer -- their offensive line and running game coach -- over the likes of offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The move makes plenty of sense. Kromer, with the team since 2008, is respected by players and intimately familiar with Sean Payton's way of doing things.
It's no knock on Carmichael, who boasts a fitting pedigree for the role. But saddling him with head coaching responsibilities might cost this team in another area. After all, in Payton's absence, it's Carmichael who plays the role of "Drew Brees Whisperer." Pulling him away is risky.
Spagnuolo was always the long-shot here. He's new to the team and better used tutoring players on the Saints' new defensive scheme.
It's only six games -- sort of a temp job for Kromer -- but a critical six games. Following this team's chaotic fever-dream of an offseason, the Saints seek stability. Kromer brings that to New Orleans.