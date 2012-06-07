Aaron Kampman released by Jaguars

By releasing Kampman, the Jaguars will save the $11.45 million in base salary that remained on the final two seasons of his contract, including his $4.975 million base salary in 2012. The latter figure also represents the amount of cap space the Jaguars will save by releasing the defensive end. As a post-June 1 cut, the Jaguars also can split the $5 million in remaining signing bonus proration over the next two seasons.