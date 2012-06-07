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Aaron Kampman released by Jaguars

Published: Jun 07, 2012 at 09:35 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Thursday that they have released veteran defensive end Aaron Kampman.

Kampman began his career in Green Bay, and he recorded 458 tackles, 54 sacks and forced 12 forced fumbles in eight seasons with the Packers. He had 27.5 sacks over the course of back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns in 2006 and 2007, including an NFC-best 15.5 sacks in 2006.

Kampman had 9.5 sacks in 2008 and recorded 3.5 sacks before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee midway through the 2009 season -- his last with the Packers.

Despite the knee injury, Kampman signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Jaguars. He had four sacks in eight games in 2010 before again tearing an ACL -- this time in his right knee. That injury, along with a hamstring issue, limited Kampman to a few dozen snaps in three games last season before he was placed on injured reserve Dec. 9.

The Jaguars braced for Kampman's release when they re-signed defensive end Jeremy Mincey to a four-year, $20 million contract in March and used the 38th overall pick in the 2012 draft on Clemson defensive end Andre Branch.

By releasing Kampman, the Jaguars will save the $11.45 million in base salary that remained on the final two seasons of his contract, including his $4.975 million base salary in 2012. The latter figure also represents the amount of cap space the Jaguars will save by releasing the defensive end. As a post-June 1 cut, the Jaguars also can split the $5 million in remaining signing bonus proration over the next two seasons.

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