Aaron Hernandez's New England Patriots deal a steal

Contract issue looming in 2013: Who else but Wes Welker. The Patriots and Welker have a week to bridge a reported $6 million gap in guaranteed money on an extension that would keep the four-time Pro Bowl receiver in Foxborough for the foreseeable future. Welker has led the NFL in receptions in three of the past five seasons but turned 31 in May, and the club has thus far balked at meeting the $20-plus million in guarantees on a new deal. If the July 16 deadline comes and goes, the Patriots will have to decide whether or not to extend Welker after the regular season or use a second franchise tag, at a cost of $11.418 million in base salary, in 2013.