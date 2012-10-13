Aaron Hernandez reportedly expected play for Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after traveling with the team on Saturday, reports Greg Bedard of the Boston Globe.
Hernandez, who hasn't played since suffering a severe ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, saw limited practice time Wednesday and Thursday, but sat out Friday's session.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to go into specifics Friday on whether Hernandez would play against the Seahawks. Belichick said Hernandez's status "could be a game-time decision" and the team listed him as questionable on Friday's injury report.
In two games this season, Hernandez has made six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots later ruled out wide receiver Julian Edelman (hand) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (hamstring) for Sunday's game.