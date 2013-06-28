Aaron Hernandez part of 2012 double homicide probe

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez now is being investigated by the Boston Police Department in connection to a 2012 double homicide, Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson confirmed to NFL Network on Friday.
"There's a new development, which I don't know if you've heard from these reports, that (Hernandez is) being looked at now in relation to an investigation that involves a double homicide -- a drive-by shooting -- that happened in Boston in 2012," Hodgson said during a Friday telephone interview on "NFL AM."
When asked to clarify his statement, Hodgson said, "That is an investigation that the District Attorney's office and Boston Police are looking at (Hernandez) as being somehow connected."
This latest development follows Thursday's news that Hernandez was denied bail in relation to the first-degree murder charge he faces in the death of 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.
The Boston Police Department on Thursday became the third police agency to visit Hernandez's home in the last week and a half.
Boston and North Attleboro police, along with a collection of plainclothes detectives, arrived at the house Thursday night. Authorities entered the residence while Hernandez remained in jail.
When asked by NFL Media on Friday if the most recent search of Hernandez's residence was in connection to its investigation of the 2012 double homicide, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.