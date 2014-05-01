Aaron Hernandez indicted after jailhouse incidents

Aaron Hernandez continues to run into trouble -- even while incarcerated in Massachusetts.
According to a press release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, the former New England Patriots tight end was indicted Thursday afternoon by a grand jury on charges of assault and battery, and threats to do bodily harm.
The charges result from an alleged assault that took place on Feb. 25 inside the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth, as well as an alleged threat made inside the same facility on Nov. 1 of last year.
Per WCVB-TV in Boston, Andrew Booker, the inmate whom Hernandez allegedly assaulted, allegedly engaged in a verbal confrontation with Hernandez. The two men subsequently encountered each other in a hallway, which led to the altercation in question. Booker was released from jail in April.
The Fall River Justice Center has yet to set an arraignment date. Hernandez is currently being held without bail at the Dartmouth jail after pleading not guilty last September to six charges, including first-degree murder in the killing of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old Boston man.