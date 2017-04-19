Aaron Hernandez found dead in Massachusetts prison cell

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded Hernandez's death was a suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., Col. Richard McKeon, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, and Secretary of Public Safety Daniel Bennett. Investigators found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the cell, according to the report.