Aaron Hernandez, ex-New England Patriot, arrested

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Wednesday that the decision to cut Hernandez came from the top of the Patriots organization. According to Rapoport, the team had decided last week to release Hernandez if the tight end were arrested for being involved at some level in a homicide investigation. The team told Rapoport they do not have any additional knowledge of the case, but given the seriousness of the situation and what the Patriots and brand stand for, they made the decision to release Hernandez.