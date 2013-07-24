Aaron Hernandez brick ousted by University of Florida

On Wednesday, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick stood before reporters to address the fate of Aaron Hernandez, his former tight end who was released last month after being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Odin Lloyd, a 27-year-old semi-professional football player.
Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the case, but the University of Florida already has washed its hands of its one-time playmaker.
The university spent last month removing images of Hernandez around campus. On Thursday, workers scrubbed the grounds clean of Hernandez's -- highly visible -- First-Team All-America brick along Gator Walk outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The before:
And the after: