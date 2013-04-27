Aaron Dobson: Playing with Tom Brady 'a blessing'

We've pegged Tom Brady as one of the winners of the draft's second day after his New England Patriots nabbed Marshall receiver Aaron Dobson in the second round (at No. 59).
Brady now has a 6-foot-3 target with a history of circus catches on his resume, but Dobson insists he's the real Day 2 winner.
"Oh, man," Dobson told Comcast SportsNet New England. "That right there ... you can't beat that. The best quarterback in the league, you know. It's just amazing because I've been watching him for so long and now, I get the chance to play with him -- it's a blessing."
Dobson is aware that both his alma mater and his long frame have fueled comparisons to former Patriots wideout Randy Moss. That's an impossibly tough act to follow, but Dobson welcomes the challenge of becoming Brady's new go-to man.
"(It's) not intimidating at all," Dobson said. "I'm excited, just to get to know him and start catching balls from him. Just to try to help the situation out."
The Patriots have struggled to develop receivers through the draft in recent years. To thrive in New England, pass-catchers require the mental strength to roll with an ever-evolving offense that often changes course from week to week. Building that trust-level with Brady is no guarantee, but Dobson couldn't find himself in a better situation.