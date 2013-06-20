Aaron Dobson, New England Patriots strike contract

While the NFL world stops and stares at the story surrounding one New England Patriots pass catcher, the team quietly got another one under contract Thursday.
The team signed second-round draft pick Aaron Dobson, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The No. 59 overall pick of the draft was known for his insanely athletic grabs at Marshall.
What is behind Bill Belichick's surprising decision to bring Tim Tebow to the Patriots? Gil Brandt tries to figure out the coach's angle. More ...
Even before all the uncertainty emerged at the tight end position in New England, the team had a desperate need for one of their young wide receivers to step up. Early indications from offseason practice indicate that Dobson has had his share of struggles picking up the Patriots' system. (This is not a new phenomenon.) It's been Danny Amendola and then a steep drop-off at the position.
The Patriots will need a surprise or two to emerge at receiver for their passing attack to survive this year. Dobson might have more raw talent than any of the other candidates.