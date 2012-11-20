Aaron Curry waived by Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders have parted ways with Aaron Curry just one season after shipping a pair of draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for the outside linebacker.
The team confirmed that Curry was waived Tuesday not long after he fired off a string of tweets announcing his release.
"No longer a raider! On to my next venture! Expanding Gods territory," Curry wrote. "I am confident in my abilities to play linebacker, I know God will cook something up for me!!"
It hasn't been an easy season for Curry, who missed the first eight games of the year with knee soreness before playing just 15 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and three more against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Curry was productive in Oakland last season, starting nine games for the Raiders. That regime hoped he'd be around for the long haul after swapping a 2012 seventh-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2013 to the Seahawks, who'd seen enough of Curry after making him the fourth-overall pick in 2009 draft. He wasn't able to do enough to impress first-year Raiders coach Dennis Allen or the team's new front office.
Curry might have problems finding work if teams aren't convinced he's healthy, but Curry leaves Oakland without any bitterness. "Yes I will miss the #BlackHole and all of #RaiderNation!" he wrote. "It's been an amazing time in the Bay! packs box"