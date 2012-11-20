Aaron Curry waived by Oakland Raiders

Curry was productive in Oakland last season, starting nine games for the Raiders. That regime hoped he'd be around for the long haul after swapping a 2012 seventh-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2013 to the Seahawks, who'd seen enough of Curry after making him the fourth-overall pick in 2009 draft. He wasn't able to do enough to impress first-year Raiders coach Dennis Allen or the team's new front office.