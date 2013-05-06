Aaron Curry reportedly will meet with New York Giants

Aaron Curry's quest toward an NFL return will go through the Meadowlands.
The New York Daily News reported Monday that Curry is planning to make a free-agent visit to the Giants on Thursday. A source told the Daily News that Curry "has been working out and feels healthy." The Giants are said to be one of several interested teams.
The fourth overall pick in the 2009 draft, Curry has been out of work since being released by the Oakland Raiders last November. He worked out with the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals after his release, but he was unable to land a contract.
The Giants are searching for depth at linebacker, making Curry a player worth considering. That said, Curry comes with some flapping medical red flags. Chronic knee injuries have plagued him dating from his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent eight games on the Physically Unable to Perform list last season because of knee issues and played just 18 snaps before the Raiders cut ties with him.
Last year, the Giants traded for linebacker Keith Rivers, also a notable draft bust. Perhaps the G-men view Curry as another redemption project.