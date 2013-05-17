Aaron Curry believes he can impact New York Giants

Linebacker Aaron Curry signed with the New York Giantslast week in an attempt to erase his name from the list of 2009 NFL Draft Top 10 busts.
In his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, Curry had just 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Curry played in only two games with the Raiders last year because of knee problems.
The man picked one spot ahead of the much-maligned Mark Sanchez a few years ago sees his career turning around quickly.
"I'm very optimistic about the future," Curry said, via the New York Daily News. "I really believe I have the ability to be an impact linebacker on this defense. I feel like I can affect each play that I'm in the game."
The Giants have a history of turning average linebackers into gamers and aren't afraid to take on a player other teams have given up on. Last season, for example, the Giants took draft bust Keith Rivers off the Cincinnati Bengals' hands.
The Giants cut ties with linebackers Chase Blackburn and Michael Boley and surprisingly didn't draft a linebacker in the 2013 NFL Draft, meaning Curry will get the chance to prove his career wasn't a bust after all.
"The goal is to be the best Aaron Curry that I've ever been," Curry said. "I have a different mindset on life and football and in general, so I think I'll handle the situation a lot better than I have before."
