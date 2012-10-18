Aaron Curry back at practice for Oakland Raiders

Published: Oct 17, 2012 at 10:04 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Linebacker Aaron Curry returned to practice with the Oakland Raiders for the first time since May after dealing with nagging knee problems in recent months.

Curry began the season on the physically unable to perform list and was unable to practice for the first six weeks. He made his first appearance on the field on Wednesday, starting a three-week window for Oakland to decide whether to activate him, release him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Curry is working at all three linebacker spots for now after playing mostly on the weakside last season in his first year with the Raiders.

Billick: Thoughts across NFL

brian-billick_110908_65.jpg

Brian Billick touches on Kansas City's unenviable QB situation, Jermaine 

Gresham's immense upside and much more. More ...

"He looked good," coach Dennis Allen said. "He moved around well. I think the key is to see how he responds tomorrow and we'll continue to monitor him as we go through the week."

Curry told CSN California during training camp that he underwent stem-cell treatments on both knees using bone marrow from his hips this summer.

Curry, the fourth overall pick by Seattle in 2009, was acquired by Oakland in a midseason trade last year for a seventh-round pick in 2012 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2013. He played in 11 games for the Raiders and had 32 solo tackles and two fumble recoveries. He was expected to start at weakside linebacker but was never healthy enough. Now the Raiders aren't sure where he will be used if he is activated.

"We'll cross that bridge when we come to it," Allen said. "That's not a decision that we have to make right now. I think right now the biggest thing is to see where he's at physically, see how he responds to a couple of days of practice, how the knee responds to it. And then we'll make that decision when we need to."

Right guard Mike Brisiel also was back at practice Wednesday, three days after leaving a game with a concussion. Brisiel passed all his tests and was allowed back on the field for a full-pad practice.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW