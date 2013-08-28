Aaron Curry announces his NFL retirement on Twitter

One of the most disappointing and confounding top-five draft picks of the last decade has decided to retire from the NFL.
Aaron Curry, taken No. 4 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, announced his retirement via Twitter on Wednesday. He recently was cut by the New York Giants.
"After a lot of prayer. Consulting with God. The best thing for my family and myself is to retire from the @nfl. I enjoyed it #DeliveredDefender," Curry wrote.
The Wake Forest product universally was touted as the "safest" pick in the 2009 draft, proving there is no sure thing. Curry's intelligence and athleticism gave him the look of a plug-and-play starting linebacker.
Former Houston Texans general manager Charley Casserly called Curry the "best linebacker prospect" he'd seen in 10 years. The Detroit Lions reportedly considered taking Curry at No. 1 overall.
Curry never played fast at the NFL level, and there were open questions about his desire to be great. His fall from grace is another reminder of how imperfect the draft process can be.
The top five picks that year: Matthew Stafford, Jason Smith, Tyson Jackson, Curry and Mark Sanchez. It's not a great sign that Sanchez is the second-best player in the top five.