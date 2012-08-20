Aaron Berry receives three-game suspension from NFL

Aaron Berry doesn't have a job in the NFL, but he still was hit with a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, according to NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.
NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, via Berry's agent, Audie Attar, that the former Detroit Lions cornerback waived his appeal process to expedite the suspension process. If he were to be signed by an NFL team, he wouldn't be available until Week 4.
Berry was released by the Lions on July 23 after his second arrest in a month. A day earlier, he was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at three people in a Harrisburg, Pa., parking lot. In June, he was arrested on DUI and related charges.
The Lions -- who already were dealing with an avalanche of bad press over player behavior -- said at the time that Berry's contract had been terminated because of "personal conduct which adversely affects the club."
Berry tried to get out in front of the situation following his release, announcing he was entering the NFL's substance-abuse program and also planning to enroll in a similar program in California "to ensure he is learning more about himself."
Berry remains a free agent nearly one month after his release. He was slated to be a starter in the Lions' secondary, so he could have some appeal to a team in need of help at cornerback. The question is if he's worth the potential trouble he could bring.