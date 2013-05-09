A.Q. Shipley traded to Baltimore Ravens from Colts

The Baltimore Ravens were looking for an option to replace center Matt Birk. The Indianapolis Colts had a spare center after drafting Khaled Holmes in the 2013 NFL Draft. Thus, we have a deal.
Both teams announced that center A.Q. Shipley was sent to the Ravens in exchange for a conditional 2014 draft pick. Shipley, who started five games last season, will compete with Gino Gradkowski for the starting job.
It's nice to see the Colts getting creative in an effort to improve. They also made a minor trade of Jerry Hughes to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago to pick up linebacker Kelvin Sheppard. The NFL needs more trades. We're getting bored of this whole "offseason" thing.