A man named Brady should be enough in these AFC playoffs

Once the dust settles, the next question will be who fills all these posts. Jon Gruden has already said he's staying in the booth, possibly in an effort to make Mike Pereira's head explode. Bill Cowher will also remain in television, where he can continue to pretend to find Shannon Sharpe amusing. Brian Billick and Jeff Fisher possess some wow appeal, but other than that, there aren't many big names out there. Well, besides Rich Kotite, who is still very much on the board.