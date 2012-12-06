A.J. Smith to blame for San Diego Chargers' decline

Smith's tenure truly began its slow decline when he fired Marty Schottenheimer and looked for a coach who wouldn't challenge him: Norv Turner. Rarely has a coach shown such an obvious regression year after year. Turner won two playoff games in his first season, one in his second and lost in the wild-card round in his third year. The Chargers won't make the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2012. Turner's win total will decline for the third consecutive year, barring a four-game winning streak, and he's reportedly on the outs, too.