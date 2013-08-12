A.J. Jenkins sees fewer reps for San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Jenkins' first preseason performance did not inspire a lot of confidence in San Francisco. It's possible that the 49ers wide receiver will have fewer opportunities as a result.
Comcast SportsNet Bay Area noted that Jenkins did not get as many reps in Sunday's practice as in previous days. He didn't even see a pass come his way until the very end of practice, when he caught a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy in 7-on-7 drills.
Jenkins reportedly had a mixed day at the team's Fan Fest practice Saturday, dropping a pass and losing a ball in the sun. We don't know yet if Jenkins' reduced snap count in practice is a one-day blip or growing trend. We do know that Jenkins has failed to step up and claim the No. 2 receiver job like the 49ers have hoped. A guy like Austin Collie might get a chance to run with the starting unit.
Jenkins will continue to receive opportunities because the 49ers don't have great options at the position. But Jim Harbaugh won't be a slave to Jenkins' lofty draft status. After all, Harbaugh didn't let Jenkins get on the field last season after drafting him in the first round.