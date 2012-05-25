A.J. Jenkins eager to learn from Jerry Rice, Randy Moss

San Francisco 49ers first-round wide receiver A.J. Jenkins knows that he has the good fortune of being drafted into a situation in which he has a current and future Hall of Fame wide receiver at his disposal and is eager to learn from both of them, Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area writes.
Jenkins, the 30th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, plans to work out with current Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, including running "The Hill", a 2.5-mile uphill course that Rice famously trained on daily throughout his career.
"We're going to get to the hill," Jenkins said. "I don't know when. I'm always out here doing things. But eventually I want to do it with him."
Jenkins is also looking to emulate his childhood hero Randy Moss, who is 46 receptions away from 1,000 in his career and ranks in the Top 5 in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the 49ers in March. Following Moss around means the rookie will be hitting the pool after practice.
"Anything he does, I'm looking," Jenkins said of Moss. "That's running routes, getting off press, catching the ball, eating the right things, treatment. He loves to swim after practice. He goes into the treatment room. He's always treating his body like a machine. That's one thing that I want to pick up as I start to become a veteran."