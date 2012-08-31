A.J. Jefferson traded by Cardinals to Vikings

The cornerback was traded by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.
Cut tracker
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was just one of Friday's many releases. Who else was cut? **More ...**
It's unknown at this time what will go back to the Cardinals in return, but Somers is reporting that draft picks are involved.
Jefferson, a three-year veteran who was undrafted out of Fresno State in 2010, opened last season as a starting cornerback for the Cardinals, but was demoted to part-time duty after faltering.
Jefferson figures to compete for time opposite Chris Cook on the outside for the Vikings. Other players in the mix include Josh Robinson and Brandon Burton.