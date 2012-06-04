A.J. Green sticks up for Andy Dalton's arm

Andy Dalton has had his arm strength questioned this offseason, but wide receiver A.J. Green has his quarterback's back.
It's only fitting, then, that the two Cincinnati Bengals stars hooked up on a passing play that went 72 yards in the air Monday, a display that Joe Reedy of The Cincinnati Enquirer called the "Play of the Day" at the team's organized team activity session.
Green was asked about Dalton's arm strength Monday during an appearance on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."
"I don't know why people question his arm," Green said. "I don't believe you have to throw the ball 80 yards every play. You know, just get it out there where I can catch it."
Dalton's arm strength, or rather the lack thereof, remains a hotly debated topic even though it did not prevent him from passing for 3,398 yards and 20 touchdowns or representing his team in the Pro Bowl last season. Dalton's arm also did not keep Green from averaging over 16 yards per reception and becoming the first rookie receiver to earn a Pro Bowl berth since 2003.
As evidenced by his rookie season, Dalton is strong enough to succeed in Jay Gruden's West Coast system. That said, the "Red Rifle" might want to take the advice Red Auerbach gave to Bill Russell by throwing the occasional elbow this season to keep opposing secondaries honest.