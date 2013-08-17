A.J. Green healthy but sits out for Cincinnati Bengals

After returning to practice Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green acknowledged that he probably wouldn't play in the team's second preseason contest versus the Tennessee Titans.
Green insists he's 100 percent recovered from his early-camp knee bruise but is still rounding into football shape. The Bengals are simply giving their star the kid-glove treatment as a precaution.
Green showed no ill effects from the injury in practice this week, running his full route tree and making the play of the day Wednesday.
"He picked up where he left off," quarterback Andy Dalton said, via the team's official website. "He said he's 100 percent, he looked 100 percent out there ... it's good to see him make big catches like that. That's what he does."
The takeaway for fantasy leaguers is that it's safe to treat Green as if he's fully healthy heading into September.