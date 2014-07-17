A.J. Green expects Andy Dalton contract before season

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green told NFL Network last week that he doesn't want anyone but Andy Dalton throwing him the ball in Cincinnati.
Green is in favor of the team re-signing its young quarterback, and he expects that money to come soon.
"I know they know he's the guy," Green told the team's official site. "... I feel like they're going to get something done before the season starts."
Three of Dalton's 10 lowest single-game QBR scores were produced in Cincy's trio of playoff losses, but Green went out of his way to defend his passer's January troubles.
"A lot of people give him crap about not winning a playoff game, but we've made the playoffs the last three seasons," Green said. "We've won 10 or more games (twice). Playoff games ... we're still young. I feel like we're going to win them, it just takes time."
The Bengals repeatedly have come to the defense of their young quarterback, but team owner Mike Brown is on record saying that he preferred Colin Kaepernick over Dalton in the 2011 draft. While the 49ers didn't play games with Kap's new deal, Cincy is in no rush to overpay its underwhelming signal-caller.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" invites Bucky Brooks in-studio for a team-by-team AFC training camp preview.