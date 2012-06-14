 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

A.J. Green earns high praise from Bengals teammates

Published: Jun 14, 2012 at 12:17 PM

How good can A.J. Green be?

If you're asking people associated with the Cincinnati Bengals, the answer is scary good. The last time the Bengals had a homegrown receiving star, it was Chad Ochocinco, whose persona eventually grew to eclipse his production. The Bengals have no such worries about Green, who flashed signs of greatness as a rookie in 2011.

"He has tremendous ability and he never says a word," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said this week, via ESPN.com. "Every time he watches film, he envisions himself getting better. He envisions himself doing it better than he did it the last time. That's the key element of him. There's not a bit of satisfaction in what he's doing."

Playing with a fellow first-year starter in quarterback Andy Dalton, Green led all rookies with 65 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns. It wasn't quite Randy Moss' breathtaking 14 touchdown debut in 1998, but Green became the first rookie wideout to go to the Pro Bowl since Anquan Boldin in 2003.

"He's by far the best receiver I've guarded," Bengals cornerback Adam Jones told ESPN.com.

Now, with a full season and offseason under his belt, we get to find out how good Green can be.

"A.J. is one of those guys who is so gifted athletically, and you find ways to get him the ball," Dalton said. "Whether it's early on in the game or the end or in crunch time, you just try and find ways to get him the ball. Once he's got it, he can do a lot with it. He's just that kind of receiver."

This is some radioactive-glowing praise coming out of Bengals camp. Green's game tape as a rookie showed a dynamic receiver with a sense for the moment. If he continues to progress, the Bengals might have a franchise superstar in their midst.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.