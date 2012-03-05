A deal's a deal: Johnson signs, so Fitzpatrick shaves

Saved in the list of contacts on Stevie Johnson's iPhone is the phone number of Bills teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick, or "OG Fitz" as Johnson identifies him. This is the first recorded instance of a Harvard graduate being known as an original gangster.
On Friday, Johnson told Fitzpatrick over text message he'd sign with the Bills that day if Fitzpatrick gave himself a "mohawk mullet" to go with his signature beard.
Three days later, Johnson signed a multiyear extension with Buffalo. Clearly, Fitzpatrick kept up his end of the deal: