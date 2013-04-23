A Darrelle Revis holdout doesn't concern Mark Dominik

"This is going to play out with -- we got a player that has motivation in front of him. The money is there, I believe, but he bet on himself, which I think is beautiful, and the agents understood that. They wanted to make it happen and that's how this thing came together. You have a player with a lot of confidence and then in year four, like it was with the Jets, his base salary isn't $3 million it's $16 million still. That stops him from holding out."