A Darrelle Revis holdout doesn't concern Mark Dominik

With Darrelle Revis inked to a $16 million-per-year, pay-as-you-play contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL's premier cornerback is gambling that his talents won't melt away on the heels of major knee surgery.
Around the League's Gregg Rosenthal asked if this unusual, non-front-loaded, contract structure might ultimately become a trend in NFL circles. It might in Tampa Bay, where general manager Mark Dominik believes the annual money on the table will prevent Revis from staging a future holdout.
"I think our unique structure, with the way we do deals in Tampa, that helps us with this situation," Dominik told WDAE-AM in Tampa on Monday, via SportsRadioInterviews. "... When you look at Darrelle Revis in general, it's a series of one-year contracts at $16 million a year, and so every year he's got $16 million in front of him to play. That's why a holdout isn't a concern at all.
"This is going to play out with -- we got a player that has motivation in front of him. The money is there, I believe, but he bet on himself, which I think is beautiful, and the agents understood that. They wanted to make it happen and that's how this thing came together. You have a player with a lot of confidence and then in year four, like it was with the Jets, his base salary isn't $3 million it's $16 million still. That stops him from holding out."
History tells us that nothing stops Revis from holding out, but the Bucs are in a good position. Revis generated headlines by opting for this non-guaranteed pact, but as players around the NFL can attest, his contract -- in spirit -- isn't so unusual. Very little in the NFL is guaranteed.