99-percent matchup: Eagles, Chiefs fans who share kidney bound for Super Bowl LVII 

"The beginning of the season, my wife, I don't know how she did it, she was like, 'I'm gonna laugh when the Chiefs play the Eagles in the Super Bowl,'" Gladwell said. "I was like that's never gonna happen. ... Then both teams make the playoffs. I kind of look at my wife like what do you know that nobody else knows?"

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs ended the regular season with 14 wins and the No. 1 seed in their respective conference. Philadelphia outscored its opponents 69-14 in its next two postseason games, and Gladwell was at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium working his security job for the AFC Championship Game when Kansas City dispatched the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Toward the end of the season it was looking like it could be," Welsh said. "So we talked trash back and forth like, 'Yeah, yeah, whatever dude you ain't gonna make it.' And here we are. Both teams are in the dance."

And then Smolenski and Donovan came calling.

The Eagles president was packing luggage for the trip to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, scrolling through the Philadelphia Inquirer when he stumbled upon a Feb. 2 article on Gladwell and Welsh.

"As I went through the story, the connections sort of just kept building, right?" Smolenski told NFL.com this week. "The Eagles and the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl. These two gentlemen were Marines. One was in Kansas City, one's in Philly. One's an Eagles fan, one's a Chiefs fan. You know, donated a 99% match. What are the odds of that?