Around the League

Presented By

49ers' Jed York on Jim Harbaugh: Browns reached out

Published: Feb 24, 2014 at 04:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

INDIANAPOLIS -- Talk to five different people at the NFL Scouting Combine about Jim Harbaugh's dalliance with the Cleveland Browns, and you get five different versions of the story.

We don't expect to get a definitive public word on the issue, but San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York made his most expansive public comments yet to Peter King of TheMMQB.com. (Even if it was only one sentence.)

"The Browns reached out to me, and we had no interest in pursuing it," York told King.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told USA Today on Sunday, "There was an opportunity there, and it didn't materialize."

Around The League ran into Haslam in the hallways of Lucas Oil Stadium this week, and he only said that the Browns were happy with the coach they got.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio ignited the story Friday afternoon, reporting that the Browns and 49ers had worked out trade compensation for a possible deal before Harbaugh nixed it. A high-ranking Niners official told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, that the PFT report was "completely false" and "ridiculous."

Rapoport then reported Saturday that both the Browns and the University of Texas had reached out to Harbaugh's agent about a potential move. Harbaugh briefly considered the options and decided he wasn't interested. Rapoport reported there were no true trade talks.

We don't expect Haslam, York or Harbaugh to comment on the story much further this offseason. It doesn't help anyone.

The focus will turn from what happened to what will happen between Harbaugh and the 49ers before training camp. The 49ers and Harbaugh can't be comfortable with having their level of commitment to each other questioned.

There's one way to change that: A big, new contract.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" taped live from the NFL Scouting Combine with all the latest free agency and draft news. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.