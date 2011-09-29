49ers coach Harbaugh suggests Eagles' Vick rest up Sunday

Armored bird
Michael Vick told NFL Network's Albert Breer Thursday that he'll be wearing a glove on his right hand -- his injured non-throwing hand -- that has Kevlar in it. More ...
And while this is fine news for the denizens of Iggles Nation, the same cannot be said for Philadelphia's Week 4 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.
Niners coach Jim Harbaugh isn't known for his comedy act, but he delivered a good piece of deadpan humor when talking about Vick during his Wednesday press conference.
"He's a great player," Harbaugh began, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I think with the (concussion) he had two weeks ago, with the hand injury this week, it would probably be the prudent thing to rest him for a week."
It doesn't appear Harbaugh will get his wish, but he can always fall back on just knocking Vick out of the game. It seems to work for everybody else.