49ers' Akers has come long way since dark days of last January

Last year at this time, the veteran kicker found himself in the lowest of valleys. The day before the Eagles were to play the Packers in the wild card playoff game, Akers learned that his 6-year-old daughter had a tumor on her ovary. Understandably rattled -- and saddled with the additional pressure of kicking for a new contract -- Akers went out the next day and missed two easy field-goal attempts in a game the Eagles lost by five points.